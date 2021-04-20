Where are you going?
Dog Beach of Hollywood

4999 N Surf Rd, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Website
| +1 954-921-3404
Fri - Sun 4pm - 8pm

There's nothing better than a stroll on the beach with man's best friend. The Dog Beach of Hollywood is a wonderful stretch of clean, beautiful, off-leash dog beach where dogs can run, play, and swim. On any weekend, you'll find locals throwing frisbees, toys, and balls to their dogs and mingling with other pet people.

Locals head here for sparse crowds, scenic views, and the opportunity to race dogs in the sun. The scene is social and vibrant.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

