Dog Beach of Hollywood
4999 N Surf Rd, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-921-3404
Fri - Sun 4pm - 8pm
Beach Day with the DogThere's nothing better than a stroll on the beach with man's best friend. The Dog Beach of Hollywood is a wonderful stretch of clean, beautiful, off-leash dog beach where dogs can run, play, and swim. On any weekend, you'll find locals throwing frisbees, toys, and balls to their dogs and mingling with other pet people.
Locals head here for sparse crowds, scenic views, and the opportunity to race dogs in the sun. The scene is social and vibrant.