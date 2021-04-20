Doel Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium

Belgium's ghost village Visiting a deserted town might not be everyone's cup of tea but when my friend told me about Doel that is all I wanted to do. The village has many historic buildings, including the oldest stone windmill of the country (1611), and the only windmill on a sea wall.



Unfortunately Doel is threatened with complete demolition due to the future enlargement of the harbor of Antwerp. This is the reason the majority of the locals sold their homes to the development corporation in charge of the project. A handful of people are still living in Doel refusing to sell.



Due to the fact that the majority of people left, graffiti artists sort of moved in and started decorating the village walls. I was pleased to see the work of one of my favorite graffiti artists, ROA. All I know about him is that he is from Gent, Belgium. You can recognize his work easily. He mostly draws animals and birds in black with just a hint of color, with great attention to detail.



I imagined the village as being creepy but it isn't at all , in fact lots of people visit, mostly photographers. While we were there we even saw people picnicking.