Dockside Yacht Lodging
Shelter Island Drive
| +1 619-333-0104
Stay the night on a yacht in San DiegoHow would you like to see this outside your room every evening? Dockside Yacht and Lodging is located on Shelter Island in San Diego and offers two choices. You can choose between a 46ft sailboat or a 47 ft yacht.
All guests have access to the marina facilities, although the boats have all the amenities you could need. You also get a discount at any meals taken at the nearby Best Western Palms hotel.
Shelter Island is a neat little island. There are a lot of restaurants and plenty of marinas if you like looking at boats. Because this is one of the only areas in San Diego with a deep enough harbor, you will find a lot of super-yachts here.
When Shelter Island was first being developed, all businesses were required to have a "tiki" theme. Hence, this little island has a unique vibe that you won't find anywhere else in San Diego.