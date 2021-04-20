Do-Rite Donuts 50 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601, USA

More info Sat, Sun 7am - 2pm Mon - Fri 6:30am - 2pm

Do-Rite Does Donuts Right A perfect buttermilk old fashioned donut is fresh and hot with crispy crunchy edges underneath a melting sugary glazy and the minute I’ve eaten one, I’m already dreaming about the next one. Do-Rite hits all these marks with room to spare, which they manage by making very small batches of donuts so they’re always fresh and by only serving donuts and coffee. Nothing else. They offer gluten-free and vegan donuts as well, so even those with dietary specifics can indulge.



A bad afternoon can be made better with a perfect donut and a great afternoon can only be enhanced by a donut from Do-Rite. They say they serve “sugar coated happiness” and I couldn’t agree more.

