Do-Rite Donuts
50 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
| +1 312-488-2483
More info
Sat, Sun 7am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 2pm
Do-Rite Does Donuts RightA perfect buttermilk old fashioned donut is fresh and hot with crispy crunchy edges underneath a melting sugary glazy and the minute I’ve eaten one, I’m already dreaming about the next one. Do-Rite hits all these marks with room to spare, which they manage by making very small batches of donuts so they’re always fresh and by only serving donuts and coffee. Nothing else. They offer gluten-free and vegan donuts as well, so even those with dietary specifics can indulge.
A bad afternoon can be made better with a perfect donut and a great afternoon can only be enhanced by a donut from Do-Rite. They say they serve “sugar coated happiness” and I couldn’t agree more.
almost 7 years ago
Doughnuts Done "Rite"
In my constant quest for The Killer Doughnut, I nearly missed a little gem in Chicago's downtown Loop -- Do-Rite Donuts.
Do-Rite doesn't have the cult status (or lines) of Doughnut Vault or the hipster cred of Glazed and Infused. But it does have the best Maple Bacon doughnut in town -- and believe me, I've tried them all. It's made with candied bacon bits which rest on a chewy, melt-in-your-mouth French cruller style doughnut.
Other standouts are the Boston Creme Pie, the Pistachio Meyer Lemon cake doughnut and the chocolate glazed and old fashioned doughnut, both topped with rich Valrhona chocolate. Drooling yet?
Do-Rite also has daily specials and a nice selection of made-from-scratch gluten free and vegan doughnuts.
Do right with your sweets excursion and include this shop on your list.
