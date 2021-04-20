Dixie Chicken Inc
307 University Dr, College Station, TX 77840, USA
| +1 979-846-2322
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Tradition Found at the Dixie ChickenSince 1974 the Dixie Chicken has been THE place in College Station, Texas for a serious burger and a cold beer, before or after any Texas A&M sporting event.
Home to one of the largest undergraduate populations in the United States and Texas' oldest public university, no visit to this corner of Texas is complete without some live music, grub and a long neck or two, from this local institution. Go ahead, make Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl King proud and enjoy the company you'll find just off University Drive and 'Bottlecap Alley'.