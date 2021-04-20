Divvy Bikes
Chicago, IL, USA
Divvy BikesChicagoland’s bike-share system features almost 6,000 bikes available at more than 580 stations across the city, Evanston, and Oak Park, making it easier than ever before for commuters, tourists, and leisure cyclists to get across town in an affordable, efficient, and fun manner. Grab a bike from any of the self-service docking stations (located near public-transit, shopping districts, schools, and other highly trafficked areas), and then return it to a station near your destination, all for less than $10 a day—so long as you keep your trips within the 30-minute time range. For a particularly scenic route, pick up wheels on Clark and Lincoln then ride through Lincoln Park and North Avenue Beach.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bicycle Chicago
One of the latest and greatest additions to the city of Chicago is the installation of Divvy Bikes. This bike rental program was just launched by the city itself, and boasts 400 locations and 4,000 available bikes. In the constant 'greening' of our metropolitan area, this is yet another way to improve our surroundings, reduce traffic, and see Chicago from a fantastic new vantage point. And with a plethora of bike lanes throughout town, you have plenty of places to safely cruise the streets.