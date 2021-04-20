Divvy Bikes Chicago, IL, USA

Photo by Ron Bouwhuis/age fotostock

Divvy Bikes Chicagoland’s bike-share system features almost 6,000 bikes available at more than 580 stations across the city, Evanston, and Oak Park, making it easier than ever before for commuters, tourists, and leisure cyclists to get across town in an affordable, efficient, and fun manner. Grab a bike from any of the self-service docking stations (located near public-transit, shopping districts, schools, and other highly trafficked areas), and then return it to a station near your destination, all for less than $10 a day—so long as you keep your trips within the 30-minute time range. For a particularly scenic route, pick up wheels on Clark and Lincoln then ride through Lincoln Park and North Avenue Beach.