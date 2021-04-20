Divisadero Farmer's Market
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-864-8643
Sun 10:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri 5pm - 1am
Sat 10:30am - 1am
Sunday Farmers Market on Divisadero in San FranciscoAs an SF local, I visit this farmer's market on Sunday morning to gather provisions for upcoming dinners and lunches. I'm joined by my neighbors, who are also carrying their cloth totes to store a week's worth of organic, local veggies.
Open 10 to 2 every Sunday, it's worthy for an SF visitor to stop by too. There are just-baked breads and pastries for breakfast, healthy juices blended fresh, and sun-kissed tomatoes and peaches to bring with you for a picnic.
Plus, right down the street is The Mill - home of delicious coffee and gourmet bread (see picnic idea). On a sunny day, pick up a bunch of goodies and head up the hill to Alamo Square park to picnic overlooking San Francisco.