Divisadero Farmer's Market

560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-864-8643
Sun 10:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri 5pm - 1am
Sat 10:30am - 1am

As an SF local, I visit this farmer's market on Sunday morning to gather provisions for upcoming dinners and lunches. I'm joined by my neighbors, who are also carrying their cloth totes to store a week's worth of organic, local veggies.

Open 10 to 2 every Sunday, it's worthy for an SF visitor to stop by too. There are just-baked breads and pastries for breakfast, healthy juices blended fresh, and sun-kissed tomatoes and peaches to bring with you for a picnic.

Plus, right down the street is The Mill - home of delicious coffee and gourmet bread (see picnic idea). On a sunny day, pick up a bunch of goodies and head up the hill to Alamo Square park to picnic overlooking San Francisco.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

