Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

DiVino Enoteca

Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
Website
Enjoy a Copa in Casco Viejo Panama City Panama

Enjoy a Copa in Casco Viejo

When Panamanians go out for a glass of wine, they say they're going to have "una copa." One of their favorite places to have one in Panama City is at the wine bar, DiVino Enoteca. In addition to pouring copas, staff at DiVino hosts wine tasting classes and other events, including workshops, about the world of wine. The enoteca is large and comfortable, perfect both for couples and for small groups of friends.

Photo: Derek Gavey/Flickr
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points