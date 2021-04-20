DiVino Enoteca
Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
Enjoy a Copa in Casco ViejoWhen Panamanians go out for a glass of wine, they say they're going to have "una copa." One of their favorite places to have one in Panama City is at the wine bar, DiVino Enoteca. In addition to pouring copas, staff at DiVino hosts wine tasting classes and other events, including workshops, about the world of wine. The enoteca is large and comfortable, perfect both for couples and for small groups of friends.
Photo: Derek Gavey/Flickr