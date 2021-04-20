Where are you going?
Dive the Wall in Parguera

La Parguera, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico
Beauty and the Deep La Parguera Puerto Rico

Beauty and the Deep

In La Parguera, Puerto Rico, 100 feet below the surface of the ocean, lies a world teeming with beauty and grace, full of color and life, just waiting to be explored.

This is one of my favorite dives—the Black Wall, named for the black coral that grows along the 1,000-foot drop off the shelf edge.

This photo was taken on my very first dive to this site. We had 100-foot visibility this day—a perfect dive, filled with colorful tropical fish and invertebrates.

This photo features the Feather Duster, situated among other brightly-colored invertebrate fauna and flora.

I love this dive site because it represents a colorful Caribbean that is quickly becoming less abundant and diverse.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

