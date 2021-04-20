Diva Boutique
2474 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-224-1165
Photo by Diva Boutique
Celebrity fashion at Diva BoutiqueUnleash your inner diva at this downtown Annapolis boutique whose styling clients have included Hillary Duff, Kathy Lee Gifford, and Nicole Ritchie.
The boutique certainly follows the latest fashion trends and it stocks a ton of "hard to find" in the US pieces from designers such as Wish Australia, Ted Baker London, Lavender Brown, Babakul, Yoana Baraschi, and Erin Featherston.
It also has an online store where you can shop.