Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Diva Boutique

2474 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-224-1165
Celebrity fashion at Diva Boutique Annapolis Maryland United States

Celebrity fashion at Diva Boutique

Unleash your inner diva at this downtown Annapolis boutique whose styling clients have included Hillary Duff, Kathy Lee Gifford, and Nicole Ritchie.

The boutique certainly follows the latest fashion trends and it stocks a ton of "hard to find" in the US pieces from designers such as Wish Australia, Ted Baker London, Lavender Brown, Babakul, Yoana Baraschi, and Erin Featherston.

It also has an online store where you can shop.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points