Ditch Trail Ditch Trail, Snowmass Village, CO, USA

Taking a Walk on the Backside of Snowmass Mountain A true local’s secret, this trail is on the backside of Snowmass Mountain, and traverses across Campground. Since it is fairly flat, with only a couple areas of incline, it is great for beginner biking, hiking, and running in the summer, and snowshoeing and running in the winter.



It's also a great family trail or lovers lane if you just want to take it slow and take in the sites. Meander next to a running ditch for about a mile until you get to a lookout point that will take your breath away. The entire Snowmass Valley opens up and in the middle is Mt. Daly jutting into the sky above the valley floor. In the fall hillsides of yellow burn as far as the eye can see. If you keep going on the trail for another mile you will cross a bridge that goes over Snowmass Creek. At that point you are on National Forest Land and trails connect with other trails that can take you to Snowmass Lake, Willow Lake, and eventually Maroon Bells—but that is definitely an overnight venture.