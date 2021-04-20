Where are you going?
District Flea [CLOSED]

945 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Trolling for Treasures Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Trolling for Treasures

District Flea is D.C.’s latest flea market brought to us courtesy of the organizers of New York's uber-hip Brooklyn Flea. Plenty of vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture, art, books, records, specialty foods, and other finds to keep you happily scrounging about for that collectible you never knew you wanted but now must have and will bargain hard to buy. Head for any of the food vendors to curb the pangs of hunger or to quench your thirst.

District Flea operates in a lot at 9th St and Florida Avenue from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays but is a seasonal affair. Check the website for dates.

Metro stop: U Street
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
