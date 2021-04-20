District 4 Hospital

Saigon Street Food
On our last day in Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon, we hooked up with Geoffrey Deetz, an expat from Oakland, CA, who runs the Black Cat Cafe and has lived in Vietnam for 12 years. He led us through an ever-narrowing maze of streets and alleys in the city's District 4 to this f00d stall. We balanced ourselves on kindergarten-size plastic stools and feasted on bun khot--spongy dollar-size rice-flour pancakes topped with shrimp and minced pork (in the turquoise laundry basket on the left). On our way out of the maze, we picked up some ultra sweet and creamy, freshly squeezed corn milk.