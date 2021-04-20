Where are you going?
Disney's Contemporary Resort

4600 North World Dr. Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
This distinctive A-frame structure was one of the first hotels on site when Disney World opened in 1971, fulfilling Walt Disney’s vision for a modern and futuristic hotel, complete with a monorail running directly through the lobby. The location is convenient enough to delight theme park superfans—it’s a short walk or ride to the Magic Kingdom gate—but the aesthetic keeps cartoon kitsch at bay. Rooms feature black-and-white decor with colorful accents, as well as marble bathrooms and balconies overlooking the property or park. Garden wing rooms, while farther from restaurants, are slightly more affordable and quieter than main building rooms. Of course, animated friends eventually make an appearance: Chef Mickey’s is a buffet restaurant set beneath the monorail tracks and decorated with a giant mural by Disney legend Mary Blair, who also designed the “It’s a Small World” ride. Though adults have their pick of running trails, spas, and water sports, kids are the real winners thanks to a 17-foot waterslide and water playground and a Pixar Play Zone. After a fun-filled day, head to the hotel’s fourth-floor observation deck to see the Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks display; the California Grill, on top of the resort, is the perfect place for dining with a view of Cinderella’s Castle.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

