Dirty Franks Hot Dog Palace

Serious Dogs From Classic To Coney

I’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with spicy mango chutney. Or if you're feeling spicy go for the Seoul Dog: a Vienna all-beef hot dog with Korean Kim Chee, mayo and a sriracha drizzle. An side of fried leeks is also a must. There are over 30 dogs to choose from with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.FInd them at 248 S. 4th Street everyday from 11 AM - 2 AM.