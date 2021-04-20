Dirty Franks Hot Dog Palace

Not Your Normal Dog

Frank's caters to vegetarians, vegans, and hot dog lovers alike with unexpected varieties of this traditional American favorite. For a unique taste, try the Hot Bollywood, with spicy mango chutney, or Seoul Dog, with kimchi and Sriracha! Or make your dog exactly the way that you want it. Even though the line often extends out the front door, it is well worth the short wait, because this isn’t your normal stadium stand.



