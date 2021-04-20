Dirty Franks Hot Dog Palace
248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-824-4673
Sun - Sat 11am - 1:45am
Serious Dogs From Classic To ConeyI’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with spicy mango chutney. Or if you're feeling spicy go for the Seoul Dog: a Vienna all-beef hot dog with Korean Kim Chee, mayo and a sriracha drizzle. An side of fried leeks is also a must. There are over 30 dogs to choose from with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
almost 7 years ago
Not Your Normal Dog
Frank's caters to vegetarians, vegans, and hot dog lovers alike with unexpected varieties of this traditional American favorite. For a unique taste, try the Hot Bollywood, with spicy mango chutney, or Seoul Dog, with kimchi and Sriracha! Or make your dog exactly the way that you want it. Even though the line often extends out the front door, it is well worth the short wait, because this isn’t your normal stadium stand.