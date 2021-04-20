Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dirty Franks Hot Dog Palace

248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Website
| +1 614-824-4673
Serious Dogs From Classic To Coney Columbus Ohio United States
Not Your Normal Dog Columbus Ohio United States
Serious Dogs From Classic To Coney Columbus Ohio United States
Not Your Normal Dog Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 1:45am

Serious Dogs From Classic To Coney

I’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with spicy mango chutney. Or if you're feeling spicy go for the Seoul Dog: a Vienna all-beef hot dog with Korean Kim Chee, mayo and a sriracha drizzle. An side of fried leeks is also a must. There are over 30 dogs to choose from with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.


FInd them at 248 S. 4th Street everyday from 11 AM - 2 AM.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

J.D. Archer
almost 7 years ago

Not Your Normal Dog

Frank's caters to vegetarians, vegans, and hot dog lovers alike with unexpected varieties of this traditional American favorite. For a unique taste, try the Hot Bollywood, with spicy mango chutney, or Seoul Dog, with kimchi and Sriracha! Or make your dog exactly the way that you want it. Even though the line often extends out the front door, it is well worth the short wait, because this isn’t your normal stadium stand.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points