Chicago's Freshest Seafood Spot

This is gonna be short. Dirk's has the freshest seafood available in Chicago , period. And if they don't have what you want (which I doubt will happen), just ask Dirk since he's there all the time, and he'll get it for you. Also, if you're in a hurry, they have all the fresh vegetables, sauces, and seasonings you need to round out the meal. Hit 'em up for party trays, a quick lunch for yourself, or enough seafood to feed the fam, no matter the occasion, Dirk is your man!