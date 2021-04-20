Dinner
Stortingsgata 22, 0161 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 10 04 66
Sun 3:30pm - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am
Eat like an Emperor at Oslo's Best Chinese RestaurantDinner is a high end Chinese restaurant located across the street from Oslo’s Nationaltheatret (national theatre). Rumoured to make the city's best crispy duck, Dinner is said to rival restaurants in Soho's Chinatown - but classier.
Dinner offers a plethora of different teas, some with truly beguiling characteristics, as well as a well stocked wine and beer menu.
Punters can choose from the lunch menu, a la carte menu or the set menu, guaranteed to find something satisfying. A good choice for families, couples, or business lunches.