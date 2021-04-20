Where are you going?
Dinner Cruise in Dubai Marina

POBOX 126012 - Dubai Marina Yacht Club - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 457 3185
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Dinner Cruise

We were on a family tour and got a surprise hamper from Arabian Yachting (Dubai Yacht Charter company) which included 2 hrs of cruising in day and dhow cruise dinner at night. Explored the city and the skyscraper on cruise while having dinner. Awesome experience! We were lucky to get it in free but one must try it..!
By Cheniza J

Nikita Pillai
almost 7 years ago

Summer cruise around the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah

The crystal clear water and absolutely breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Palm, made this a highlight of my summer trip back to Dubai. Warning: wear ample amounts of sunscreen because summer days in Dubai are scorching hot!

