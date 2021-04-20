Dinner Cruise in Dubai Marina
POBOX 126012 - Dubai Marina Yacht Club - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 457 3185
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Dinner CruiseWe were on a family tour and got a surprise hamper from Arabian Yachting (Dubai Yacht Charter company) which included 2 hrs of cruising in day and dhow cruise dinner at night. Explored the city and the skyscraper on cruise while having dinner. Awesome experience! We were lucky to get it in free but one must try it..!
almost 7 years ago