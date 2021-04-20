Where are you going?
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA, UK
Website
| +44 20 7235 2000
No trip to Heston Blumenthal’s Michelin-starred London restaurant is complete without sampling the meat fruit, a starter of chicken liver mousse artfully crafted to look like a mandarin orange. It’s a marvel, but then so is the rest of the menu, which brings together an array of historical British dishes so unique they’ve been researched by food historians at the British Library. Blumenthal is famously the brains behind The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire, and has long been regarded the country’s most inventive chef. For that reason, it seems unfathomable that the dessert trolley, which uses liquid nitrogen to create instant ice cream tableside, would come from anyone else.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

7th Best Restaurant in the World?

If you can't make it to Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck in Bray, you can probably get a reservation (if you book far in advance or dine early/late) at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Hyde Park. You'll pay less (but pay plenty) for a good enough experience. The food is based on old recipes (1300's through 1800's, mainly). Photo below: my braised celery entree. London trip report: http://bit.ly/1gZcVuX

