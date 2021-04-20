Dinner by Heston Blumenthal 66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA, UK

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal No trip to Heston Blumenthal’s Michelin-starred London restaurant is complete without sampling the meat fruit, a starter of chicken liver mousse artfully crafted to look like a mandarin orange. It’s a marvel, but then so is the rest of the menu, which brings together an array of historical British dishes so unique they’ve been researched by food historians at the British Library. Blumenthal is famously the brains behind The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire, and has long been regarded the country’s most inventive chef. For that reason, it seems unfathomable that the dessert trolley, which uses liquid nitrogen to create instant ice cream tableside, would come from anyone else.