Dinkelsbühl Old Town
While most villages in this region have a particular medieval flair, Dinkelsbühl’s Altstadt, which is more than 800 years old, goes a bit further than charming lanes lined with semi-timbered houses (though it has those, too). Here, the signage and storefronts bear Old German script, and there’s even an administrative rule that house colors must be chosen from an official palette in order to maintain a specific aesthetic. Aside from soaking up the historic ambience, visitors should make a point to visit the Rothenburger Weiher (the scenic town square), the Wörnitz Tor (a former city gate), and St. George’s Church, which features a tower with spectacular views over the town and beyond. Other pleasant activities include walking or biking the 1.8-mile route around the city wall, visiting the local food stalls in front of the church every Wednesday and Saturday, and touring the House of History in the Old Town Hall.