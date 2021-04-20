Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dinkelsbühl Old Town

Altstadt, 91550 Dinkelsbühl, Germany
Website
Dinkelsbühl Old Town Dinkelsbühl Germany

Dinkelsbühl Old Town

While most villages in this region have a particular medieval flair, Dinkelsbühl’s Altstadt, which is more than 800 years old, goes a bit further than charming lanes lined with semi-timbered houses (though it has those, too). Here, the signage and storefronts bear Old German script, and there’s even an administrative rule that house colors must be chosen from an official palette in order to maintain a specific aesthetic. Aside from soaking up the historic ambience, visitors should make a point to visit the Rothenburger Weiher (the scenic town square), the Wörnitz Tor (a former city gate), and St. George’s Church, which features a tower with spectacular views over the town and beyond. Other pleasant activities include walking or biking the 1.8-mile route around the city wall, visiting the local food stalls in front of the church every Wednesday and Saturday, and touring the House of History in the Old Town Hall.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points