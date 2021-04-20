Where are you going?
400 W Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-427-3560
Food Truck Hub and Gathering Place Columbus Ohio United States

Food Truck Hub and Gathering Place

Dinin’ Hall is an innovative new eating concept that began as a design idea trying to solve practical issues of eating at food trucks and carts. It features a rotating roster of food trucks and carts and provides a cool dining area of industrial charm with community tables and bar seating. Order at the trucks, pay inside and grab a table. A server will bring your order to you. It's located in a developing neighborhood in Columbus and is open weekdays for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's a great place to sample Columbus' exploding food truck community.



By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

