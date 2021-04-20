Dingle Harbour Dingle Harbour, Ireland

Dangle your Dingle in Dingle Harbour Dingle is unquestionable, and unapologetically, tourist-terrific. Don't let that stop you from visiting the picturesque fishing village. The harbour is often packed with colorful sea vessels (if you can pull yourself out of bed before dawn you'll catch fishermen going about their business), the pubs are well stocked with frothy stout, and the accommodations are of tremendous value.



There's plenty to do to keep you busy for a few days, though swimming with the local dolphins is not one of the activities I found alluring. Dingle is a great place to set out on a long peninsular trek, where quirky restaurants are plentiful, and casting a line into glassy water, beer in hand, is a great way to end the day.