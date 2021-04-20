Bringing The Deep South to Montreal
If there's one thing you need to know about Dinette is that they serve the best mac and cheese in town. Not that the other items on the menu aren't just as good—I have not heard a single complaint about this place—but the m&c is simply the stuff of dreams. The best way to go about tasting Dinette's hearty cuisine is by opting for their "meat and three's" special: choose your meat (fried chicken is a must in these parts) and three side dishes (fried sweet potatoes, cornbread, and braised greens are always a good choice). Please note that you may want to unbutton your jeans at this point. Dinette Triple Crown offers a vast selection of housemade hot sauces and high-quality bourbons. If you're new to this relatively potent liquor, order the bourbon lemonade cocktail for a sweeter introduction. You will want to order seconds. Visiting in the summertime? Ask for a take-away picnic basket to eat in the park across the street at no extra cost.