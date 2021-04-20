Diner Deluxe
804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary, AB T2E 3J6, Canada
| +1 403-276-5499
Sun - Wed 7:30am - 3pm
Thur - Sat 7:30am - 9pm
Generous Brunches and Root Beer FloatsThis kitschy, old-school diner serves massive portions of mouth-watering breakfast and lunch fare. Hungry families, hipsters, and businesspeople alike dig in to pulled pork hash with caramelized apples and onions served in a mini skillet; crispy potato pancakes with cilantro sour cream and farmer’s sausage; and chocolate sourdough French toast with grilled banana (the savory version comes stuffed with Canadian bacon).
If you’re looking for something lighter, skip the oatmeal—the bowl of deep-fried maple oats comes topped with creamy lemon curd and heavy cream. For a very Canadian take on fish fingers, try the maple smoked salmon nuggets. To drink, try a strawberry rainforest smoothie or root beer float made with house-churned ice cream. Check in on Foursquare to receive a free better-than-diner-quality coffee from local roastery, Phil & Sebastian. The owner might even tweet you to ask if you enjoyed your meal.