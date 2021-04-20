Dinant Dinant, Belgium

A river runs through it One of my favorite places in Belgium is the town of Dinant, located in the Belgian Ardennes on the River Meuse.



In the photo you can see the Collegiate Church of Notre Dame, which was re-built in the Gothic style after the original building was destroyed by rocks falling from the cliff behind it.



On the cliff is the Citadel (where the photo was taken from) which overlooks the entire Meuse Valley.



To me, the best part about the town is that it is the birthplace of Adolph Sax, the man who invented the banjo! Just kidding—he invented the saxophone! The town honors their favorite son with displays and statues of the man all around the place.



