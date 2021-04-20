Dinan
DinanThe fortified city of Dinan is among the best preserved, most charming medieval towns in Brittany. Surrounded by 1.6 miles of ramparts, it’s home to cobblestone lanes, half-timbered houses, and the marvelous Basilica St-Sauveur, with its splashy mix of Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance architecture.
Set right on the Rance River, Dinan was a major trading port in medieval times, with a harbor that makes for a lovely stroll to this day. Also worth exploring are the 18th-century mansions, the charming Rue du Jerzual, the historic Place des Merciers, and the massive clock tower—the highest point in Dinan with views over the entire town. While walking the ramparts, reflect on how Dinan survived centuries of wars between France, England, and the native Celts, as well as major bombings during World War II (a miracle, considering the fate of nearby St-Malo). Then, be sure to try some Kouign-Amann cake, a local delicacy of croissant-like dough smothered with butter and sugar.