Kids' Gear from Frisco Dimples and Dandelions, a family owned boutique, is the place to go in Frisco for unique kids gear. With a rather large selection of tutus and glittery accessories most of the products are for girls but they carry everything from cribs to clothes for boys too. The best part? While you shop your kids can play in the "Children's Lounge"!