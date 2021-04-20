Dimmuborgir Dimmuborgir

Where the Yule lads live Here in Dimmuborgir the Icelandic Yule lads live.They are the 13 sons of Gryla and Leppaludi, vicious trolls who live in a big cave in Ludentarborgir. The brothers all have funny names that often refer to a preference for food or interest. To name a few, they are Spoon Licker, Sausage Swiper, Skyr Gobbler and the noisy fellow Door Slammer who loves to wake up people by slamming the doors very loudly.



I find these stories very fun and I loved reading them on the information boards. It was amazing walking in between dried lava, 2-3 stories high. There are a few options for walking inside. You can walk the small circle, the big circle and them you have long 2, 3, and 8 km walks with different degrees of difficulty. We were with kids and it was evening so only walked the big circle which is 800m long. Very cool experience, one that should not be missed if in the area. In the parking lot there is a small cafe and gift shop.