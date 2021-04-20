Dieu du Ciel
29 Laurier Avenue, Montréal, QC H2T 2N2, Canada
| +1 514-490-9555
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 3am
Line 'Em Up, Knock 'Em Down, EhI never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary.
I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout), Half-Light (Black IPA), Last Will (Belgian IPA), Summer Solstice (Sour Wheat), and anything with maple syrup.
I may or may not have tried to buy a share in a stool at the bar, but I wasn't allowed. Le sigh.