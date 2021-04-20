Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dieu du Ciel

29 Laurier Avenue, Montréal, QC H2T 2N2, Canada
Website
| +1 514-490-9555
Line 'Em Up, Knock 'Em Down, Eh Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 3am

Line 'Em Up, Knock 'Em Down, Eh

I never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary.

I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout), Half-Light (Black IPA), Last Will (Belgian IPA), Summer Solstice (Sour Wheat), and anything with maple syrup.

I may or may not have tried to buy a share in a stool at the bar, but I wasn't allowed. Le sigh.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points