Dieu du Ciel

Line 'Em Up, Knock 'Em Down, Eh

I never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary.I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout), Half-Light (Black IPA), Last Will (Belgian IPA), Summer Solstice (Sour Wheat), and anything with maple syrup.I may or may not have tried to buy a share in a stool at the bar, but I wasn't allowed. Le sigh.