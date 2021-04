Die Standloper Skiathos, Langebaan, 7357, South Africa

Crazy Seagulls Trying to Get Some Lunch! I went to a wonderful beach eatery called Die Strandloper (The Beachwalker), in Langebaan on the West Coast of South Africa. Taking a walk out to the cooking area, I was dive bombed by a bunch of sea gulls all trying to get their share of the spoils.