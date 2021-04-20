Die Bank Brasserie
Housed in a 19th-century bank building, this elegant restaurant and bar—resplendent with crystal chandeliers, large black columns, and crisp white tablecloths—is beloved for its regional dishes, from deer goulash with poppy seed spätzle to wiener schnitzel with fried potatoes. Also on offer are more familiar options, including oysters, steak frites
, and Parmesan risotto, all made with locally sourced ingredients. While Die Bank draws business diners with its lunchtime specials, it attracts a more diverse, bohemian crowd come dinner. The classy bar serves top-notch cocktails and wine, but the spacious terrace is the place to drink in warmer weather.