Dickson Wine Bar [CLOSED]

903 U Street Northwest
| +1 202-332-1779
Cozy Wine Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Enjoy a well-chosen and extensive list of "organic" and "biodynamic" wines in this cozy and softly lit three-story winebar with communal tables, bar seats, and over 700 empty wine bottles along its walls. Wines feature diverse styles from around the world that you might not see elsewhere, like the Refosco di Leonardo from Italy or the Domaine Riesling Cuvee St. Catherine from the Alsace region of France. Pair your wines with an assortment of flatbreads, charcuterie, or the signature Banh Mi sandwiches, most notably with the grilled pork belly.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
