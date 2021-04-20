Where are you going?
Diana the Hunter Fountain

Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5228 1818
Muevete en Bici on Reforma on Sundays Mexico City Mexico

Muevete en Bici on Reforma on Sundays

Each Sunday, Mexico City's main avenue, Reforma, shuts down to vehicular traffic and cedes to cyclists, rollerbladers, and walkers, who enjoy a slower, more scenic pace than is typical on one of the busiest streets.

The program, called Muevete en Bici, is sponsored by the city. You can rent a bike at a kiosk along the route or just walk as far as you'd like, enjoying the company of others and taking photos of major landmarks, such as the Diana Fountain and La Angel monument, along the way. Join in on a free yoga or exercise class being held on the sidewalks and plazas, or pop into a café for a Sunday latté.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

