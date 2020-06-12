Diamond Head State Monument

Hiking up Diamond Head Crater: Challenging But Not Intimidating

I hate steep hikes, but this is one of those hikes that is so inviting due to the breathtaking views of the southern Oahu coast. It's just 1.5 miles roundtrip. It's a challenging one but not intimidating, you see lots of folks from a young child to the old and even unfit folks, all trying to make their way up to the summit at their own pace. No pressure at all! Best tip is go slow, stop frequently and enjoy the views. If you can walk and climb up paved steps, then you can do it. There is a narrow tunnel with a slight incline that you have to go through. Everyone can get a bit claustrophobic inside but it's just 225 ft long. The photo above shows the switchback paths that make the ascent more gradual. One is rewarded with great views up there, and I sigh loudly as I try to breath in the beauty of everything around me :-) The top provides 360 panoramic view of the crater on one side as well as the southern coastline with turquoise waters just below the Diamond Head Lighthouse, Koko Head Crater, and the famous Waikiki Beach. It's something worth doing if you have a morning to spare in Oahu. Some go for the sunrise or the sunset too, but most people choose a less hot time of the day. Don't miss the shave ice after your hike. You'll also be rewarded with a ice cold towelette if you tell them you've just finished the hike :-) Take bus #23 from Waikiki area, $2.50 and if you return within the valid time, you get a free return on the bus. Entrance is $1 on foot.