Di Vino Wine Bar & Restaurant
73 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2167 8883
Photo courtesy of DiVino Wine & Restaurant
Sun 12pm - 1:30am
Mon - Thur 12pm - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 4am
Divine WineDi Vino fills up quickly during post-work hours, and it's easy to see why. With a friendly, homey atmosphere and bearing Hong Kong's biggest "by the glass" offerings of any independent wine bar, this is the place to head to for a relaxing drink to unwind after a long day at the office.
To curb your hunger, there is the highly recommended white truffle risotto and "rustici" platters to share.