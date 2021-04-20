Where are you going?
Di Vino Wine Bar & Restaurant

73 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2167 8883
Hong Kong Island Hong Kong

Sun 12pm - 1:30am
Mon - Thur 12pm - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 4am

Di Vino fills up quickly during post-work hours, and it's easy to see why. With a friendly, homey atmosphere and bearing Hong Kong's biggest "by the glass" offerings of any independent wine bar, this is the place to head to for a relaxing drink to unwind after a long day at the office.

To curb your hunger, there is the highly recommended white truffle risotto and "rustici" platters to share.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
