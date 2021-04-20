Dhow Countries Music Academy
Mizingani Road, Opp. Mizingani Seafront Hotel, Zanzibar, Tanzania
| +255 777 416 529
Photo courtesy of Lebrecht Music and Arts Photo Library/Alamy
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 4pm
Dhow Countries Music Academy, Zanzibar, TanzaniaEnroll in an afternoon class at the Dhow Countries Music Academy and learn how to play taarab music—a blend of Swahili poetry and Egyptian, Indian, Indonesian, and Western sounds. The instruments played include the violin, cello, oud, qanun (similar to the zither), ney flute, and tabla drums. Or simply watch professional musicians perform.
This appeared in the May/June 2011 issue.