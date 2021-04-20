Dhërmi Dhërmi, Albania

Albanian Mail At the foot of the ear-popping Longorgova Pass is the village of Dhermi, one of Albania’s beach gems. Dotted with more concrete bunkers than tourists, it caters to mostly Eastern Europeans who enjoy the low prices, golden sunsets and the fact there’s not much to do.



Hidden under a sun porch at our hotel I saw this man reading his morning paper. I asked – with my hands – if I could take a photo and he kindly obliged. He then said something which his nephew translated. “Could he get a copy please?” “Yes, of course. What’s his e-mail address?” The nephew laughed aloud, “What e-mail?!” I posted him a copy.