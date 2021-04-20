Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dhërmi

Dhërmi, Albania
Albanian Mail Dhërmi Albania

Albanian Mail

At the foot of the ear-popping Longorgova Pass is the village of Dhermi, one of Albania’s beach gems. Dotted with more concrete bunkers than tourists, it caters to mostly Eastern Europeans who enjoy the low prices, golden sunsets and the fact there’s not much to do.

Hidden under a sun porch at our hotel I saw this man reading his morning paper. I asked – with my hands – if I could take a photo and he kindly obliged. He then said something which his nephew translated. “Could he get a copy please?” “Yes, of course. What’s his e-mail address?” The nephew laughed aloud, “What e-mail?!” I posted him a copy.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points