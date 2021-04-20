Where are you going?
The Dhara Dhevi Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
The Dhara Dhevi Chiang Mai

Located about 20 minutes outside Chiang Mai, this sprawling, 60-acre compound is a kingdom unto itself, with a Buddhist prayer house, a traditional handicrafts village, eight restaurants and bars (plus golf carts that will take you there), and verdant rice paddies as far as the eye can see. Taking inspiration from the ancient Lanna kingdom, the resort also showcases pagoda-like pitched roofs and tree-lined walkways. The 123 suites feature canopy beds, Thai silks, and hand-carved furnishings. If you’re feeling flush, opt for one of the individually appointed villas—each comes with a private plunge pool ideal for soaking after a day spent exploring Chiang Mai’s ruins.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

