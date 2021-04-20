DGS Delicatessen 1317 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Best Delicatessen in DC DGS Delicatessen opened around the time I travelled to Israel. After two weeks of eating real Jewish food, I was curious to find out how DGS would compare, especially since it’s just about the only Jewish deli in downtown D.C. I am happy to say that whenever I have a craving for tasty falafel, I now know where to go! One bite and I was transported back to my first day in Jerusalem.



DGS is a family business and sources a lot of its ingredients locally. They raise their meat without antibiotics, and they smoke, pickle, and cure everything in-house.



My biggest challenge at DGS is choosing. Not because it’s hard to find something to please my palate but because I want to eat everything on the huge menu of Jewish classics. Needing a bowl of matzoh ball soup to comfort you? Check. Or a juicy Rueben sandwich? Check. Or maybe some potato latkes to bring back holiday memories? Check. For me, it’s often the Whitefish Salad sandwich served on a bagel.



DGS is open for lunch and dinner but in my opinion, the best time to come is for weekend brunch. Plenty of classic American brunch menu items, but if you really want something special, go for the classic Israeli dish, shakshouka, eggs poached in a flavorful tomato sauce.



If you come for lunch, grab your meal to go and walk one block north to Dupont Circle. Find a park bench to sit on, savor your meal, and watch the world go by!



Metro stop: Dupont Circle