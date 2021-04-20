Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

DFS Galleria

Pale San Vitores Road
Website
| +1 671-646-9640
Artisans of Guam at DFS Galleria Tamuning Guam

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm

Artisans of Guam at DFS Galleria

The sprawling DFS Galleria in Tumon is best known for selling brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Tiffany & Co. But DFS is also one of the only places on Guam to find high quality crafts from local artisans through its new Artisans of Guam series, held in collaboration with the GUMA (Guam Unique Merchandise & Art) project. Through GUMA, local artisans receive financial assistance and small business training, as well as market access once their finished products are complete.
By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points