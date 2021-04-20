Artisans of Guam at DFS Galleria
The sprawling DFS Galleria in Tumon is best known for selling brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Tiffany & Co. But DFS is also one of the only places on Guam to find high quality crafts from local artisans through its new Artisans of Guam series, held in collaboration with the GUMA (Guam Unique Merchandise & Art) project. Through GUMA, local artisans receive financial assistance and small business training, as well as market access once their finished products are complete.