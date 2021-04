Dexter, ME 04930 Dexter, ME 04930, USA

Lake Wassookeag at dawn Before a summer sunrise, Lake Wassookeag, Maine. People who live around here say that in the winter and spring, you can hear the lake freeze and thaw. No chance of that on a mid-summer morning, but what a thought--the sound, creaking and groaning, of the play of temperature and water! On this morning, the cry of loons, the soft footfall of munching deer in the woods all around...