Devour Barcelona Food Tours
Passeig de Gràcia, 200, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
Explore Gràcia with Devour BarcelonaGracia has never been one of my favorite Barcelona neighborhoods---it's a bit out of the way from other parts of the city, and I don't know it as well. So when Devour Barcelona Food Tours invited me to go on their tour of the neighborhood, I agreed.
The tour is 4 hours, and includes stops at a nice variety of the neighborhoods bars, bakeries, food shops and restaurants with some attention to the history and landmarks of the neighborhood thrown in.
Hole-in-the-wall traditional bars serving Catalan breakfast ---butifarra sausage with cava, and vermouth with olives and chips were definite highlights, especially when these sorts of places are hard to ferret out when you're new to an area. The tour of Gràcia's modernized market is a nice change of pace from the crowds at La Boqueria off La Rambla.
All in all, the tour is a nice introduction to the neighborhood for tourists and Gràcia newbies like myself and there's a nice mixture of types of foods, tapas, sweets, charcuterie and cheeses.
That said, the tour is long--clocking in at four hours, and the walking could be a bit much for small children or people who are less fit.
*My tour was sponsored by Devour Tours Barcelona, but all opinions are my own.