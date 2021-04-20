Where are you going?
Devonport Ferry

99 Quay St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-367 9111
A Village Visit Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 12am

A Village Visit

Devonport is a "Little England" just a 10-minute ferry ride across from Auckland's CBD. It's a bustling little village full of cafes, secondhand bookstores, art galleries, and gift stores and a pleasant place to explore any afternoon of the week. As you pull in on the ferry, you'll probably see New Zealand's entire naval fleet in the base (I'm not joking), and it only takes a minute's walk to make it to the main Victoria St. To see Auckland from a different perspective, take a stroll along King Edward Parade. And if you're feeling fit, there's nothing like a good walk up to the top of Mt Victoria.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

