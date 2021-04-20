Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Devils Thumb Ranch

3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO 80478, USA
+1 970-726-7000
A Snowy Autumn Horseback Ride Tabernash Colorado United States

More info

A Snowy Autumn Horseback Ride

Winter came surprisingly early to Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado, crushing my plans to mountain bike and fly-fish amid fall foliage. Luckily, horseback riding is on offer year-round at the ranch stables. My horse Rusty braved the chilling temperatures (I was told Tabernash is the 5th coldest place in the U.S.), and the snowy trails during a three-hour ride across the property's 500 acres. Wildlife spottings included coyote, elk, and the ranch's famous 2,800-pound cow, Butters.

Post-ride I thawed out by the outdoor fire pit and then warmed up at Heck's Tavern with a whiskey-laced hot apple cider.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30