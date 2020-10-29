Palace Hotels: Devi Garh, Rajasthan
An ornate facade conceals a minimalist hideaway where sleek guest rooms feature marble tubs and shimmering walls inlaid with semiprecious stones. Survey your kingdom on a camel safari or indulge in a spa treatment at India’s only L’Occitane outpost. And don’t be surprised if you see Shah Rukh Khan, aka the King of Bollywood; Devi Garh is a popular location for film shoots. Devi Garh, Udaipur, Rajasthan, 91/(0) 2953-289-211. From $652. devigarh.in. This story appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.