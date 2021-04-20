Devaraja Market
Devaraja Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Mysuru, Karnataka 570001, India
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9:30pm
Quintessential IndiaThe markets of India are amazing places! Indians will think you are crazy for wanting to go there as a sightseer because the markets are often hectic and crowded, but markets are something I seek out in every country and city I visit. There is not better way to experience locally made goods, food, and other delicacies a culture has to offer!
The Devaraja Market in Mysore, India is over a century old. It has everything from fresh fruits and vegetables and flowers to essential oils and paint dye (a commonly shared image from India). The flowers smell amazing and I have never seen such huge piles of flower petals!!!
Children will try to recruit you to visit their family's stall of perfumes and incense and I would encourage you to go with them. It is an awesome experience and often times the stall has been in the family for generations.
You can get any perfume or cologne made here. Just tell them your favorite (Hugo Boss, CK, Chanel #5, etc...). They have the recipe of which oils to add to recreate your favorite scent.
The Mysoreans in the market are used to being photographed but one should always ask first. After the market has tired you out ask for directions to walk to the Dasaprakash restaurant to try some amazing South Indian Cuisine on the cheap. The "dosais" here are famous!