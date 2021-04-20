Deus ex Machina
98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
| +61 2 8594 2800
More info
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Deus ex Machina, SydneyPart motorcycle shop, part surf lifestyle brand, Deus ex Machina is hard to define, and that’s how owner Dare Jennings likes it.
almost 7 years ago
Nabbed this directly from their website, as I could not possibly have put it better: "Deus ex Machina (god from the machine) roared into Australia’s cultural consciousness in 2006, with some neatly customised motorcycles and a quaint notion that doing something is more fun than just owning something. Deus ex Machina is a step bigger than a brand: it’s a culture. Our openness and enthusiasm strike a chord with people, wherever they are…" Let's just say this. I never wanted a motorcycle in my life. After spending about 10 mins in the store, I had to have one! This has become one of my all-time favorites in Sydney, and there's plenty of other, more manageable merchandize that'll actually fit into your suitcase. http://au.deuscustoms.com/ Join AFAR Experiences and discover the REAL Sydney–May 6-9, 2013: http://www.afarexperiences.com/