Deus ex Machina

98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Website
| +61 2 8594 2800
More info

Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Part motorcycle shop, part surf lifestyle brand, Deus ex Machina is hard to define, and that’s how owner Dare Jennings likes it.
By Serena Renner

Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Deus ex Machina

Nabbed this directly from their website, as I could not possibly have put it better: "Deus ex Machina (god from the machine) roared into Australia’s cultural consciousness in 2006, with some neatly customised motorcycles and a quaint notion that doing something is more fun than just owning something. Deus ex Machina is a step bigger than a brand: it’s a culture. Our openness and enthusiasm strike a chord with people, wherever they are…" Let's just say this. I never wanted a motorcycle in my life. After spending about 10 mins in the store, I had to have one! This has become one of my all-time favorites in Sydney, and there's plenty of other, more manageable merchandize that'll actually fit into your suitcase. http://au.deuscustoms.com/ Join AFAR Experiences and discover the REAL Sydney–May 6-9, 2013: http://www.afarexperiences.com/

