Deus ex Machina

Nabbed this directly from their website, as I could not possibly have put it better: "Deus ex Machina (god from the machine) roared into Australia's cultural consciousness in 2006, with some neatly customised motorcycles and a quaint notion that doing something is more fun than just owning something. Deus ex Machina is a step bigger than a brand: it's a culture. Our openness and enthusiasm strike a chord with people, wherever they are…" Let's just say this. I never wanted a motorcycle in my life. After spending about 10 mins in the store, I had to have one! This has become one of my all-time favorites in Sydney, and there's plenty of other, more manageable merchandize that'll actually fit into your suitcase.