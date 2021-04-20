Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Detroit Zoo

8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Website
| +1 248-541-5717
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Royal Oak Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

Peacocks roam free, you can walk underneath polar bears, you can even get up close and personal with the giraffes. There's also a railroad and carousel.

The historic Detroit Zoo is the perfect place to take your children for an afternoon of fun in Southeast Michigan 362 days a year!

The zoo opens at 9:00 a.m. every day from April 1 through Labor Day, and the rest of the year at 10:00 a.m. Admission prices start at $9, and children under 2 years of age are admitted free of charge.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points