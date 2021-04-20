Detroit Zoo
8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
| +1 248-541-5717
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!Peacocks roam free, you can walk underneath polar bears, you can even get up close and personal with the giraffes. There's also a railroad and carousel.
The historic Detroit Zoo is the perfect place to take your children for an afternoon of fun in Southeast Michigan 362 days a year!
The zoo opens at 9:00 a.m. every day from April 1 through Labor Day, and the rest of the year at 10:00 a.m. Admission prices start at $9, and children under 2 years of age are admitted free of charge.