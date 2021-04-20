Detroit River
400 Renaissance Center Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243, USA
| +1 313-567-6700
Photo courtesy of Detroit River Sports
Sun 2pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
Unlocking Detroit's WaterwaysOne of Detroit's greatest assets is its waterfront and canals, and Detroit River Sports takes full advantage of this with its kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddleboarding equipment. The group leads paddlers into the city's nooks and crannies during a guided tour of the Creekside's canals that focuses on the beauty of a little-explored neighborhood. They soon hope to offer tours of the historic Belle Isle Park.
For independent water-goers, single kayak rentals start at $15 an hour or $50 a day.