Detroit River

400 Renaissance Center Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243, USA
Website
| +1 313-567-6700
Unlocking Detroit's Waterways Detroit Michigan United States

Sun 2pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am

One of Detroit's greatest assets is its waterfront and canals, and Detroit River Sports takes full advantage of this with its kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddleboarding equipment. The group leads paddlers into the city's nooks and crannies during a guided tour of the Creekside's canals that focuses on the beauty of a little-explored neighborhood. They soon hope to offer tours of the historic Belle Isle Park.

For independent water-goers, single kayak rentals start at $15 an hour or $50 a day.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

