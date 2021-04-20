Detroit Princess Riverboat
See Detroit via the River on the Historic Detroit PrincessSomeone once told me there's no better way to see a city than from the water. In Detroit, that's also the way to straddle the border between the United States and Canada!
Take a ride on the Detroit Princess Riverboat and you'll see downtown, Belle Isle, the city of Windsor, and the entrance to Lake St. Clair. At the right time of year, you'll also enjoy a stunning sunset over the city skyline. You might even see the singular way the city sparkles at night.
Your journey on this historic four-story riverboat includes dinner and dessert, and if you're lucky it might involve a live performance of MoTown classics.
There's a cash bar and fellow guests on the boat are friendly. It is a wonderful way to meet locals because the riverboat is a popular way for Michigan residents to celebrate special events, dates, anniversaries, and birthdays.
Tickets range in price depending on the day and time, with most beginning at around $27.50. They are available to purchase online and at the dock. Dress code is business casual.
Don't forget to spend some time outside the dining rooms, on the spacious decks, to get a little wind in your hair while taking in the wonderful views.